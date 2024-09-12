Train tickets for 2025 Pongal travel sold out in minutes

Pongal might be four months away. But if you are looking for train tickets to travel during the festive season, you might find the going tough.

The first day of advance booking was proof enough.

Most passengers who arrived at station counters as early as 5 am on Thursday to book tickets for travelling on January 10 during the Pongal season next year were in for a disappointment. Tickets they had queued up for were sold out within minutes.

Notably, tickets for the Chennai–Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express, departing at 2:50 pm, became waitlisted within minutes.

The waiting lists for sleeper coaches exceeded 200 in all express trains bound to Madurai, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and other cities in a short span of time.

The Bogi festival is scheduled for January 13 (Monday), with Pongal and Mattu Pongal following on January 14 (Tuesday) and January 15 (Wednesday) respectively.

Ticket bookings for travel on January 11 and 12, set to open on Friday and Saturday, are also expected to witness high demand.

S Ramanathan, a resident of Chetpet, expressed his disappointment, saying, "I waited at the Egmore ticket counters for nearly three hours to book a ticket, but could only get a waitlisted one. The railways should earmark at least 25% of tickets for those booking at counters, instead of allowing 100% to be booked online."

A railway official mentioned that, depending on the waitlist status for each route, the commercial department will consider operating special trains for the Pongal festival.

There was a brief disruption in online booking between 10 am and 10.30 am, due to technical issues with the IRCTC portal.

This mirrors what happened in 2023 when the advance booking counters for the festival opened on September 14 and saw tickets disappearing in minutes.

Dates when advance reservations for Pongal festival days will be available:

September 13 - January 11 (Saturday)

September 14 - January 12 (Sunday)

September 15 - January 13 (Monday)

September 16 - January 14 (Tuesday)

September17- January 15 (Wednesday)

September 18- January 16 (Thursday)

September 19- January 17 (Friday)