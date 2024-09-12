Two teachers face Pocso case for harassing boys in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: The Tirunelveli city police have arrested two male teachers of a government-aided school under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing at least three Class VII boys.

The accused teachers were identified by the police as A Robert (48) and Nelson (55). “The accused were handling classes for Class VII students in the school. A few days ago, the students informed their parents that both the teachers were often sexually harassing them.

Based on this, the parents of the victims filed an oral complaint with the school administration and also approached the city police. Based on the instruction of the Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner, Rupesh Kumar Meena, the police personnel conducted an inquiry with the victims, parents and the accused persons,” sources said.

One teacher dismissed, another suspended, says CEO

After the inquiry on Wednesday, the accused teachers were arrested under Section 11 (sexual harassment) of the Pocso Act. Chief Educational Officer of Tirunelveli, Sivakumar, said that the school administration had suspended Nelson, who is a permanent teacher, and dismissed Robert, a temporary teacher, from service.