VCK chief Thirumavalavan: No need to link alcohol-ban meet, ’26 polls

VILLUPURAM: Ahead of the scheduled alcohol-ban conference of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on October 2, party chief Thol Thirumavalavan organised a camp for the victims of Marakkanam hooch tragedy at Yekiyarkuppam village here on Wednesday.

Addressing newspersons, Thirumavalavan said his party has neither invited nor thought about including BJP and PMK in the conference as their ideologies are different. “Not just VCK cadre but everyone who is interested in public welfare can join us.

We can’t take political decision always, there are electoral party decisions as well. VCK aims to make TN a role model for prohibition in the country. There is no need to link the conference and the 2026 assembly election, as everything is not election-based,” he said.

Following the camp, a meeting of the cadre was held at Kalaingar Arivalayam on Wednesday night. The party cadre were directed to coordinate with the public in organising the conference so that the message of alcohol ban gets loud and clear across.

VCK general secretaries Villupuram MP D Ravikumar and Kattumannarkoil MLA Sinthanai Selvan were present.