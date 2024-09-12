Woman steals Rs 3 lakh from parents in Tamil Nadu, stages robbery drama to hide crime

ERODE: The district police arrested a woman on Wednesday, who had filed a fake complaint against a masked gang which had robbed Rs 3 lakh from her parent’s house at Chennimalai in the district. Police investigation confirmed that the woman herself, had stolen the money.

The accused was identified as V Ramya, 34, of Arthanaripalayam in Chennimalai. According to sources, Vishwanathan, her father, Chinnammal, her mother and her brother Gokulakrishnan live at the house. Ramya, the older daughter of the couple, is married and lives nearby. As Gokulakrishnan is getting married soon, the mother and son left on Sunday morning to meet their relatives. As Viswanathan is unable to walk, Ramya came home on Sunday, to take care of him.

On Sunday afternoon, Ramya filed a complaint with the Chennimalai police alleging that a gang of three masked men broke into the house the same day, tied her up, and robbed Rs 3 lakh. She also added that Viswanathan was in the washroom at the time and the gang threatened her at knifepoint and tied her with a saree and dupatta.

A police officer said, “Following her complaint, we first checked the CCTV footage in the area, which confirmed that no such incident took place. This raised our suspicion on Ramya, and we decided to investigate her further. Later, she confessed that she had stolen money from her father’s house.”

The officer added that she stole Rs 3 lakh, kept aside Gokulakrishnan’s wedding expenses, to cover her debts when she visited on Friday without her parents’ knowledge and later, sent the money online to her lenders. The investigation revealed that she had staged a robbery drama to hide the crime, the official further said.