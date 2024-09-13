Redspot butterfly spotted in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Xesius Chrysomallus, also known as Redspot butterfly, an uncommon butterfly species often found in tropical regions, was spotted at Rajapalayam Rajus’ College in Virudhunagar during an ongoing ‘Big Butterfly Month’ celebration at the college.

The species, which is known for its distinctive red or orange spots on its wings with a dark or brownish background, is legally protected in India under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

“Since 2020, our dedicated team has been actively recording and monitoring butterfly species. Five years ago, the Redspot butterfly was spotted twice in Rajapalayam, in areas such as Ayyanar kovil and Sixth Mile Dam. It was also spotted in Salem, Coimbatore, Vellore, Madurai, Hosur, Rajapalayam and Nagercoil,” said S Vishnusankar, a bird watcher. As many as 30 students, along with the college’s nature club coordinator PR Ramji, have been part of the sighting event since September.