Couple booked for assaulting son’s classmate in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: The parents of a Class 5 student, who attacked their son’s classmate over an issue between both students, were booked by the Munneerpallam police and the boy’s mother was arrested, while his father is absconding. A video of the student being beaten up went viral on social media.

The accused were identified as Jothi Kili and his wife Esakki Rani, residents of Tharuvai village near Tirunelveli.

“The students often fought over petty issues and Kili and Rani had told the boy not to fight with their son. On Thursday night, the couple went to the victim’s house when his mother, Santhana Mari, was not around and beat him up for attacking their son at school. Some locals recorded the incident, and later, the village elders held a talk with the parents of both students,” sources said.

“The video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday. Mari filed a case with the Munneerpallam police, who registered a case against Kili and Rani. While Rani was arrested, the police have launched a search for Kili. The victim is undergoing treatment at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital,” sources added.