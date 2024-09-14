DMK government slow in filling 100 lakes with Cauvery water: EPS

SALEM: The state government should take better care of farmers, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami said, “The Athikadavu - Avinashi project was a 60-year demand of farmers in Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore districts.

During my tenure as CM, accepting their demand, I allocated Rs 1650 crore and laid the foundation stone for the project. The project was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. However, 85% of the work was completed under AIADMK rule. The DMK government completed it and operationalised very slowly.”

“It is a historic project to benefit poor and middle-class farmers. I am happy to implement this project. The state government should care about farmers’ welfare.”

Further, he said, “The AIADMK government started the project of filling 100 lakes in Salem with surplus water from the Cauvery. It is going slowly in the DMK regime. For farmers’ benefit, the government should expedite this scheme. Otherwise, AIADMK will win the upcoming Assembly election and complete it.”

Earlier, the agitation committee and farmers who fought for the Athikadavu-Avinashi Project thanked Palaniswami for implementing the project.