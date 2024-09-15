Congress slams BJP, asks if party will ask Gadkari to apologise for his GST letter

COIMBATORE: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai has equated the incidents of Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s earlier letter on GST to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Saturday’s controversial meeting the FM had with D Srinivasan, MD of Sree Annapoorna Sree Gowri Shankar Hotels Pvt Ltd.

The state Congress chief said Gadkari’s letter to Nirmala was so mocking, sarcastic, and condemning. “Can they make him apologise? Different justifications for Nitin Gadkari and Annapoorna Srinivasan. It is only in movies that we have seen such taunting, mocking and apologising. Will the women of our house do such humiliating and ugly things? This is the height of barbarism,” he said while talking to newspersons at Coimbatore airport before leading the protest near Gandhi Park roundabout on Saturday to condemn the meeting the finance minister had with Srinivasan.

“It is sad that those in power have done such things without knowing even the minimum civility of how to behave towards the opposition, public and businessmen. What harm did he (Srinivasan) do, what question did he ask? They’ve asked the entrepreneurs to highlight the issues faced by them to the GST officials. Srinivasan had mentioned only the shortcomings. What’s wrong with it?,” Selvaperunthagai asked.

The protest saw Congress cadre sporting a garland made of buns and cream buns.