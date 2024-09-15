Nobel laureate urges students to embrace curiosity, break routine

CHENNAI: At the 15th convocation of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Nobel laureate Sir Andre Konstantin Geim emphasised that humanity’s collective future relies on the pursuit of new knowledge and encouraged graduates to embrace curiosity, adventure, and question the status quo.

About 1,600 students across six schools and 150 courses, including disciplines like engineering, SLAAS, architecture, law, and management, received degrees and PhDs. Prizes were also awarded to 69 rank holders.

Renowned aerospace scientists Nambi Narayanan and P Veeramuthuvel were conferred honorary Doctor of Science degrees. Sir Andre, a Dutch-British physicist of Russian origin, best known for winning the 2010 Nobel Prize in physics for his groundbreaking work on graphene, urged students not to follow the same routine throughout their careers, describing it as a journey “from the scientific cradle to the scientific coffin.” He highlighted that his most successful work came when he stepped outside his comfort zone and explored simple ideas.

P Veeramuthuvel stressed the importance of learning from mistakes and teamwork, while Nambi Narayanan recounted the struggles of a small ISRO team in developing the liquid-fuelled rocket engine that now powers many of India’s space missions. A panel discussion on graphene applications in aerospace and defence was also held on the occasion.