Kanniyakumari govt school compound wall poses threat to students

KANNIYAKUMARI: As the damaged rear compound wall of Kattathurai Government Primary School was posing a threat to the students and was situated in the banks of a water channel, parents urged for the construction of a new wall.

Sources said, the government primary school at Kattathurai is known to provide quality education. As English is the medium of instruction, many families in and around the area, admit their children here. However, the damaged compound wall has brought down the number of admissions at the school to 175 students from 200, as parents fear that the wall poses a threat to students' lives. A portion of the wall is also situated on banks of a deep water channel, further increasing the risks.

M Glory, a grandmother of two students, said, "The wall has been left damaged for a few years now, but no steps have been taken to construct a new one."

PM Lissy and M Asha, parents, said, "We sent our children so that they could receive quality education. However, the classes are conducted near a damaged compound wall."

Panchayat Ward Councillor J Vijin said, "My child is studying in KG class in this school. Though we petitioned the district administration, no concrete measures have been taken yet. When rainwater from the road flows towards the school, the compound wall and the school building could collapse and fall into the water channel nearby, if the wall is not reconstructed."

Sources from the education department said, "The compound wall was damaged during the rain in November, 2021, following which the classrooms near the wall were shifted." They added that the PWD assured to take measures to strengthen the channel bank and construct a new compound wall.