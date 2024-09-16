Man drowns while immersing grandmothers ashes in TN's Thoothukudi district

TIRUNELVELI: A 33-year-old youth from the Thoothukudi district drowned in Thamirabarani River in Tirunelveli when he attempted to immerse the ashes of his late grandmother on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Selvakumar (33), a resident of Parambukottai near Kayathar in Thoothukudi district.

"Selvakumar's grandmother died recently. He went to the river along with his family members near Seevalaperi village to immerse her ashes," sources said.

"Selvakumar fell into the river, and while his relatives attempted to rescue him, their attempts went in vain. Fire and rescue services personnel from Gangaikondan reached the spot and retrieved the body. The Seevalaperi police sent the body to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination and registered a case,” they added.