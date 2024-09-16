No clarity on investments brought by CM, says L Murugan

MADURAI: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan said there is no any clarity about the investments brought by Chief Minister MK Stalin from his foreign trips.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Murugan said, ”Stalin went to Dubai and Spain to seek investments, but there isn’t much clarity on how much of the agreements signed have actually materialised. For the past 17 days, he was in the US. Some of the companies whom the CM met already have their units here and are planning only additional plants in the state. Agreement for these could have been signed from here and there was no need for travelling to the US.”

Talking about VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s explanation on sending invite to political parties for his anti-liquor conference, Murugan said, “Before terming any party as casteist or religion-based, Thirumavalavan himself must realise that he is also the head of a caste-based party. Is he representing the entire Dalit community and running a party on their behalf?”