Puthirai Vannars want converted christian man to be booked under SC/ST Act for sexual harassment

TENKASI: Members of the Puthirai Vannar community from Vadakku Kidarakulam village petitioned the DSP of the Alangulam Sub-Division, demanding to include sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in an FIR filed against a Christian Backward Class man on Sunday.

The accused is a converted christian of Devendra Kula Vellalar community, which makes him fall under the BC category. The accused allegedly sexually harassed a woman of the Puthirai Vannar community and hacked her brother-in-law and mother-in-law with a sickle.

The petitioners led by S Isaivanan, founder of Poorviga Tamilar Viduthalai Katchi, said the accused A Vijayaraj allegedly sexually harassed the victim several times when she was home alone. “As the victim’s husband is working in Kerala, he informed about the incident to his brother Vijay.

Vijay brought the matter to the village elders’ attention, who advised Vijayaraj not to trouble the victim, leading to an enmity between the two. Subsequently, on September 10, when Vijay and his mother were on their way to work at a farm, Vijayaraj waylaid them and attacked them with a sickle. The duo were admitted to the Alangulam government hospital,” petitioners said.

The petitioner further said, Sub-Inspector Madasamy visited them at the hospital and registered a case against Vijayaraj based on their statement. However, sections of the SC/ST (PoA) Act were not included in the FIR even though the accused person, a converted christian, belongs to the BC community.

“When we demanded them to include the sections in the FIR, Inspector Kasipandi assured the police would do so after collecting the required documents from the tahsildar. However, no further action was taken,” the petitioners said and demanded the DSP to take necessary action to alter the FIR.