Three booked for assaulting neighbour in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old armed reserve constable and his family members were booked by the MGR Nagar police on charges of verbally abusing and threatening a woman, as she tried to intervene when the man was assaulting his live-in partner.

The complainant, an activist who is a trainee advocate, was living on the floor below the accused’s house. The man’s mother and younger brother were also booked for verbally abusing and slapping the woman.

According to the police, Raja is an armed reserve police constable in the motor transport wing. On Thursday, Valarmathi heard Raja’s live-in partner crying for help. As she rushed to their house, she allegedly saw Raja assaulting the woman. When she tried to intervene, Raja verbally abused Valarmathi and sent her away.

Valarmathi then dialled 100 and two policemen came to the spot. They conducted inquiries and left without taking any action. Valarmathi, in her complaint, said that the two policemen spoke in favour of Raja. The next morning, when Valarmathi was sleeping, she heard Raja’s mother Thanuja and his younger brother Ravi (30), who live in the same building, verbally abusing her in front of her house. As she tried to confront them, the two of them allegedly slapped and verbally abused her.

Based on the Valarmathi’s complaint, the MGR Nagar police registered a case against Raja, Ravi, and Thanuja on Saturday.