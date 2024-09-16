Tourists gridlock TN's Kodai highway, locals seek alternative routes

DINDIGUL: In view of traffic snarls caused by the frequent movement of tourist vehicles, farmers and residents have sought alternative routes to reach Kodaikanal as it takes over two hours to reach the city.

MP Meenakshi Sundaram, a farmer, told TNIE, “Kodaikanal is among the most popular holiday destinations being a hill station and given its cool weather here. While it attracts a huge number of tourists from Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruppur, Karur and other places, this has created the issue of frequent traffic snarls.

The congestion is heavy from Perumalmalai to Kodaikanal covering a distance of nearly 6.9 km, particularly during weekends and tourist seasons. It takes over 2 hours to reach Kodaikanal to cover the short distance. For farmers and local residents, the entire day is ruined as cars and buses are parked along the state highway throughout the hills.”

P Sathish, another farmer, said, “The traditional route to Kodaikanal from Perumalmalai is good, and the drive usually takes just 15 minutes. However, when tourists arrive, it becomes a nightmare and the issue worsens during the rains.