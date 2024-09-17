Ban in place, but Irugur panchayat dumps waste on Noyyal river bank in TN

COIMBATORE: Despite officials from the Water Resources Department issuing an order prohibiting the Irugur Town Panchayat from setting up a dump yard on the Noyyal River Bed at Kamatchipuram near Ondipudur, they have started dumping waste in the area.

Farmers who have been benefitting from the Aachankulam and Noyyal River basin have alleged that the progress of setting up a dump yard at a space between the Noyyal River and Rajavaikkal would pose a threat to the biodiversity of both the water bodies. They also feared that the place would become a dump site once it is allowed to segregate waste, as Irugur town panchayat manages more than two tons of garbage everyday.

This issue was brought to light by TNIE on May 5, 2024. Also, the farmers consistently appealed to the officials highlighting the concerns about the yard being set up on the riverbed, which resulted in the order of stopping to set up the dump yard in August this year.

Farmers alleged that in a letter to the executive officer of Irugur town panchayat, the Assistant Engineer of the Water Resources Department, Noyyal (West) division, highlighted that the high court and Supreme Court have given directions in protecting watercourses, instructed not to engage in any works in the areas that fall under the water body. However a month after the order, the local body started opening the dump yard at the same place.