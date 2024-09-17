Benefits pending for several months, say retired foresters in TN

TIRUPPUR: Several retired forest department officials have voiced concern that benefits like Special Provident Fund (SPF), and earned leave have been delayed for several months.

Rajesh (name changed), a forester, said, “I retired from service on April 30. The government should usually provide the pension benefits within one month of retirement. However, I have not received my benefits yet. With my son’s wedding scheduled in 20 days, I had to take a loan of Rs 6 lakh.”

He added, “The role of field workers is very important in the Tamil Nadu forest department. However, after retirement, we have to fight to get benefits like SPF, gratuity, earned leave, etc. The officials do not even give heed to our requests. In some cases, the office workers demand bribe to move our files to higher authorities.”

“I had filed a complaint at the Chief Minister’s cell and received a response that action has been taken regarding my petition. However, I have not received anything yet. The state government and the forest department officials should pay attention to matters as such,” he further said.

Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer (DFO) of Udumalaipet, Anamalai Tiger Reserve, said, “We are initiating pensioner benefits 30 days before retirement and settling it within 30 days after retirement except in a few cases. That too if a court case is involved. Complaints will be dealt with immediately.”