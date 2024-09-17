CM Stalin, ministers take social justice pledge

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday took the social justice pledge to mark the birth anniversary of social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy at the parade grounds at the secretariat.

The chief minister, after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Periyar, read out the pledge to build a society based on social justice and Assembly Speaker M Appavu, and ministers repeated the pledge.

Since September 17 on which the birth anniversary of Periyar falls is a public holiday in view of Milad-un-Nabi, the pledge was taken a day in advance.

Stalin and leaders of political parties also paid rich tributes to freedom fighter and former minister SS Ramasamy Padayachi on the occasion of his 106th birth anniversary. The chief minister paid floral tributes to the portrait of the leader placed under his statue in Guindy.

On behalf of the AIADMK, several functionaries led by the party’s organising secretary D Jayakumar paid tributes to the late leader. PMK founder S Ramadoss, AMMK functionaries and other leaders hailed the late leader’s service to society.