Holiday rush: STC to ply private buses in north Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: To meet the growing demand for transportation during festivals, auspicious days and extended holidays, the Villupuram division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has decided to hire private buses on a gross cost contract (GCC) basis.

Under this system, private bus owners will bear the expenses for the buses’ maintenance and provide drivers, while the corporation will deploy a conductor to collect ticket fares. The private operators will be paid on a monthly basis.

Although the Villupuram division is one of the state’s profit-making transport undertakings, as of June 2024, 1,734 (52%) of the 3,275 buses in its fleet are overaged. The division caters to Chennai city and nine other districts in northern TN as well as Puducherry.

Currently, during festivals and holidays, scheduled mofussil services are often diverted to operate as special buses, causing huge inconvenience to commuters who rely on regular services in villages and small towns. The repeated demand for additional buses during special occasions has prompted the corporation to deploy private buses on a contract basis, said sources.

These private buses will display the Villupuram division’s logo and name and will operate on routes designated by the corporation. Commuters will be charged the fares set by the government; the per-kilometre cost for hiring the private buses is still under consideration, although tenders have been issued, according to officials.

Sources from the Villupuram division told TNIE that the corporation’s fleet is sufficient to cater to the demand for weekday services between Monday and Thursday.