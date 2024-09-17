Tamil Nadu villagers try to return Aadhaar to condemn bad road

ERODE: Residents of Chennimalai Union tried to hand over their PDS and Aadhaar cards at the district collector’s office on Monday to protest the bad road in their village.

According to sources, more than 50 people from Vasantham Nagar in Punjai Palathozhuvu filed a petition in the Collector’s office on Monday and said, “In 2016, the district administration removed 520 houses that were located on the banks of Perumpallam stream and were given house patta at Vasantham Nagar. At present, 150 families live there.

After various protests, five years ago, the government constructed a single-layer macadam road from Chennimalai - Uthukuli road to connect Vasantham Nagar. The officials promised to convert the road into a bitumen road within six months. But they did not take any action.”

“Now the road is in a bad condition and accidents occur frequently.

Complaints have been filed in this regard for the past four years but no action has been taken. Condemning this, we have decided to hand over our Aadhaar and PDS cards to the district administration,” they added in the petition.

Earlier, the villagers tried to hand over their PDS and Aadhaar cards. However, the officials who received their petition assured to take appropriate action. After that, the public dispersed.