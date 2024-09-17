Two dead, four injured in Tamil Nadu after three-vehicle pile-up

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Two persons died on the spot and four others sustained injuries after a three-vehicle pile-up involving a TNSTC bus, a car and a bike near Kalasapakkam in the district on Monday. The deceased have been identified as V Valarmathi (52) and the car driver S Gopalakrishnan (45)

The bus collided with the car when the driver tried to avoid hitting a bike on Tiruvannamalai-Kalasapakkam road. The four persons who sustained injuries include Valarmathi’s husband R Gnanasekar (52), their daughter-in-law A Jeyanthi (22) and her daughter V Rithanya (2). The biker is also among those who sustained injuries in the accident.

Sources said the family was heading towards their home in Kallakurichi after attending a family function in Arani.

The Kalasapakkam police shifted the bodies of the deceased and the injured to Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital and Medical College.

The bodies are kept in the mortuary, sources confirmed.

When contacted, General Manager of TNSTC, Tiruvannamalai, J Gopalakrishnan said, “The bus collided the car when our driver N Lokanathan (50) tried to avoid hitting a bike on the road. There was no mechanical issue for the bus, as we have thoroughly checked it. The driver has been suspended.”

An FIR has been registered, and the investigation is under way.