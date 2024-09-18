Couple attempts to end life along with three kids due to debt

MADURAI: A couple, along with their three children, attempted to die by suicide allegedly due to debt burden in Urapanur village near Thirumangalam on Monday night.

According to police, C Paulpandi (41), his wife P Sivajothi (32) and their three kids — a 14-year-old son and two 12-year-old daughters — reached the Thirumangalam government hospital early on Tuesday claiming that they attempted to end their life and were vomiting. After providing preliminary treatment, they were shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Police said that Paulpandi had obtained multiple loans, including a loan of Rs 2.4 lakh from a private bank and was operating a pickle business. Though he was paying the installments on time, he was unable to do so in the past few months. As the bank’s loan recovery agents approached him to repay the loan without further delay, he took the extreme step along with his family.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)