IIT Madras develops portable ultrasound scanner for diagnosis of sports injuries

CHENNAI: The researchers of IIT Madras have developed a prototype for a portable ultrasound scanner for on-field diagnosis and management of sports injuries.

This finding from the Centre of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA) at IIT Madras could allow on-field diagnosis of injuries, and immediate assessment of the extent of injury that will enable medical professionals to take a call on whether to permit the sportsperson to continue playing.

This Artificial Intelligence-powered Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Scanner (POCUS) also has the benefits of safety (no radiation) and sufficient resolution compared to other modalities, as per IIT-M statement. The institute has already been granted several patents for technologies that went into this device.

A working POCUS prototype for Musculoskeletal (MSK) imaging, developed at the Biomedical Ultrasound Imaging Lab (BUSi) is currently ready. The researchers are aiming to complete the product prototype development by the end of 2024. Subsequently, testing and collection of pilot data from the field are also being planned in coordination with sports authorities.

Arun K Thittai, faculty at CESSA said, “The inputs from the POCUS assessment will be taken into the bigger AI platform for a holistic athlete management system. We are currently exploring all options to take up POCUS for MSK imaging for commercial translation.”