70-year-old arrested for cheating woman education institute owner of Rs 90 lakh in TN

COIMBATORE: A 70-year-old man was arrested by the Coimbatore city police for cheating the director of a private BHSS institute of `90 lakh.

According to police, the complainant S Rajeswari (68) owns a building near the Milk Company in RS Puram in the city. She runs a medical shop on the building’s ground floor and an allied institute for BHSS courses. She appointed Jayaram as the principal of the institute.

She was introduced to S Chokkalingam of Velandipalayam through Jayaram in October 2023. Chokkalingam allegedly told Rajeswari that he would facilitate advertisements for the institute to attract more students and that the central government has introduced a scheme to provide education, food, accommodation and employment opportunities to students of backward classes.

He assured that he would help Rajeswari get funds from the central government and asked her to deposit Rs 20 lakh to his bank account to process the application. She transferred the sum on October 18, 2023.

He further demanded Rs 70 lakh to process applications for 300 students and she gave him a cheque and cash.

Later, Rajeswari realised she had been cheated and filed a complaint on Monday with the RS Puram police on Tuesday. After an investigation, the suspect was arrested and sent to remand on Tuesday.