'Misleading': India rejects report on diversion of defence exports to Ukraine

India on Thursday dismissed a report by news agency Reuters regarding the diversion of defence exports to Ukraine as “speculative and misleading.”
A Reuters report stated that artillery shells sold by Indian arms manufacturers had been diverted by European customers to Ukraine, with New Delhi not intervening to stop the trade despite protests from Russia.
In response, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement asserting that such claims imply violations by India where none exist, labeling them as “inaccurate and mischievous.”
The ministry further emphasized that India maintains an impeccable track record of compliance with international obligations concerning the export of military and dual-use items. It asserted that India's defence exports are conducted with careful consideration of its international commitments on non-proliferation and are based on a robust legal and regulatory framework. This framework includes a comprehensive assessment of relevant criteria, including end-user obligations and certifications.
The report said the supply of munitions, which have helped Ukraine in the war against Russia, had been happening for over a year and the Kremlin had raised the issue with India at least twice, including in July, during a meeting between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.