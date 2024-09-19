'Misleading': India rejects report on diversion of defence exports to Ukraine

India on Thursday dismissed a report by news agency Reuters regarding the diversion of defence exports to Ukraine as “speculative and misleading.”

A Reuters report stated that artillery shells sold by Indian arms manufacturers had been diverted by European customers to Ukraine, with New Delhi not intervening to stop the trade despite protests from Russia.

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement asserting that such claims imply violations by India where none exist, labeling them as “inaccurate and mischievous.”