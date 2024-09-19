‘Spiritual’ talk in Chennai schools: CEO transferred after probe report

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has transferred Chennai’s Chief Educational Officer S Mars and posted him as the administrative officer of Saraswathi Mahal Library in Thanjavur. The move was based on the report about the recent controversial talk of spiritual speaker Mahavishu in two government schools in Chennai.

Mahavishu, founder of Paramporul Foundation, during his speeches at two schools —Ashok Nagar Government Girls Higher Secondary School and Saidpet Government Boys’ Model School — made controversial remarks on karma and rebirth, stating that people are born with disabilities because of sins committed in their previous lives.

When K Sankar, a disabled teacher at the Saidapet school questioned him, Mahavishnu threatened him. The video of the incident went viral on social media. Police arrested him on Saturday and a case has been filed for insulting disabled persons.

The department transferred the headmasters of both schools and formed a committee headed by school education Director S Kannappan to investigate the issue.

After he submitted his report recently, CEO Mars who gave permission for the events has been transferred. Tamil Nadu State Parent-Teacher Association Secretary J Angelo Irudhayasamy will be in charge of the duties of chief educational officer as of now, said sources.