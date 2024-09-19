Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says ‘One nation, One election’ an impractical proposition

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday strongly opposed the idea of a “One Nation One Election” and described it as an impractical proposition that ignored the complexities of India’s diverse electoral system and undermined federalism.

The CM said the idea is logistically unfeasible, given the vast differences in election cycles, regional issues, and governance priorities.

On Wednesday (September 18), the Union Cabinet accepted the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind which proposed simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and Assemblies as the first step, and municipal and panchayat polls within 100 days of the election in the next phase.

The CM, in his post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) pointed out that implementing “One Nation One Poll” will require an unrealistic alignment of all terms of office, disrupting the natural course of governance.