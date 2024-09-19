Two coaches of Rameswaram-Chennai Sethu Express get detached mid-journey, none hurt

TIRUCHY: A few coaches of the Rameswaram-Chennai Sethu Superfast Express that left Tiruchy railway junction during the wee hours on Wednesday got disconnected mid-journey. No casualty was reported in the freak incident.

The coaches that got detached were the two unreserved coaches and the seating-cum-luggage rake (SLR). The incident occurred near the Tiruchy railway junction around 2 am, and the guard immediately gave directions to stop the truncated train. Hundreds of passengers were on board during the time of incident.

Sources said some passengers deboarded the train. The railway team assured the passengers that the train will start only after proper inspection. The decoupled portion got reattached within 10 minutes. Then, passengers boarded back on the train.

The railways has initiated an inquiry into the incident. Sources said the express train would have faced a major accident if the coaches got detached on a hilly terrain or on a slope.