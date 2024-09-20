Debt net: Mom poisons 3 kids, tries to kill self in Tamil Nadu

TENKASI: A four-year-old boy died and two of his siblings were hospitalised after their mother allegedly poisoned them ahead of attempting to end her life here on Thursday, as she was unable to repay a loan of `3 lakh. The deceased was identified as Praveen Raj, son of 40-year-old beedi roller Uchimahali, a resident of Melatheru of Cellapillaiyarkulam village near Alwarkurichi.

According to sources, daily wager Uchimahali and her husband Kumaravel had taken loans amounting to Rs 3 lakh from various private finance companies. The couple had been repaying the loan regularly, however was unable to pay their pending installment for the past few days.

Due to pressure from the companies, Uchimahali allegedly administered poison to her three sons — Palani Sakthi Kumaran (7), Indiravel (6) and Praveen Raj (4), before attempting to die by suicide. Her relatives immediately rushed them to the Government District Headquarters Hospital (GHQH), however, Praveen could not be saved. The trio was later shifted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH), and the condition of the two children remains critical, sources said.

Alwarkurichi police have registered a case in this connection and investigation is under way.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on health department’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)