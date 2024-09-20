Govt students welcome DMK man with flowers, probe on

COIMBATORE: The school education department has ordered an inquiry against the headmaster and teachers of government girls higher secondary at Periyamanali near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district after videos of students welcoming DMK’s Namakkal West unit SM Madura Senthil by showering petals on him went viral on social media. The incident happened on September 13 when Senthil came to the school to hand over free bicycles to Class 11 students.

According to official sources, the school management had invited him as the chief guest for the event organised by the school administration and School Management Committee (SMC).

To welcome him and his supporters, the school administration made some girl students of Class 11 and 12 shower flower at his feet by standing in line on both sides of the aisle. In the video, Senthil is seen accepting the gesture instead of stopping the students. After the viral video sparked criticism, the school education department launched an inquiry.

Child rights activist A Devaneyan told TNIE, “The school and the politician have harassed the students. The children were not treated with dignity and the incident is a violation of their rights. It is conservatism.”

“Involving students in such practices is banned in schools. There have been instances in the past where students have fainted while being made to wait to welcome guests, particularly under hot sun. After such untoward incidents, the school education department sent circulars to schools to stop such acts.