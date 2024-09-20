Non-Brahmin archakas doing menial work: PMK

VILLUPURAM: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss voiced concern on Thursday over the mistreatment of government-appointed all-caste archakas (priests) by hereditary priests in temples. Speaking at a press conference at his residence in Thailapuram, Ramadoss highlighted the harassment faced by these priests.

“Of the 24 government-appointed priests, 10 are subjected to harassment, and some are even forced to do cleaning work,” said Ramadoss. He accused temple officials of colluding with hereditary priests in this mistreatment.

Referring to the government’s inability to uphold a policy of inclusiveness in temple worship, he remarked, “When this law was introduced under the DMK regime, then chief minister M Karunanidhi had said that Periyar’s dream was realised. Now, the government is reversing that by not allowing all-caste archakas to perform rituals.”

Dr Ramadoss also criticised the Tamil Nadu government’s approach to alcohol consumption, saying, “The government has turned every household into one with a drunkard. Liquor has flowed like a river for the past 52 years, ruining three generations.” He further alleged widespread corruption in law enforcement, with only 10% of police not involved in supporting the sale of ganja.

On the topic of a caste-based census, Ramadoss welcomed the Union Home Minister’s announcement that a caste census would be conducted alongside the population census. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a state-specific census to preserve the 69% reservation in the state.

Ramadoss also criticised the proposal to increase the property tax by 6%, citing the 150% hike in 2022, and vowed that PMK would protest if the tax hike proceeded. He also called for action regarding the Sri Lankan military’s treatment of Tamil Nadu fishermen and addressed concerns over the ‘One nation, one poll’ policy.