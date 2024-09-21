Madras HC quashes govt order reserving Nayakaneri panchayat chief post for SC woman

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday quashed a government order that had reserved the post of Nayakaneri panchayat president to a woman belonging to the Scheduled Caste.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan on Friday passed the orders on the petitions filed by former panchayat president Sivakumar and ex-member Selvaraj. He also set aside the election of the SC woman as panchayat president.

The judge directed the government authorities to undo the reservation and reallocate the post for woman candidates belonging to either the general category or the Scheduled Tribe communities. The authorities were further ordered to hold fresh polls within four weeks to elect the president.

The petitioners had alleged the panchayat in Tirupattur district had a population of 3,440, of which, 66% belonged to backward and most backward classes, while the remaining were from the Scheduled Tribes. Not even one family belonged to the Scheduled Castes, they said. Alleging the reservation was made to help someone outside the civic body, they sought the court to quash the reservation and make it reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

During the last civic body polls, Indhumathi Pandian was elected as president. The locals alleged she was not a resident of the panchayat.