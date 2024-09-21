Psychological counsellor held under Pocso Act in Tamil Nadu

NAGAPATTINAM: A psychological counsellor was arrested under the Pocso Act on Friday on the charge of sexually harassing girl students at a government children’s home in Nagapattinam.

The accused, S Sathyaprakash (43) of Karur district, was appointed by the Directorate of Children Welfare and Special Services to counsel students.

Earlier this week, the students complained to their supervisors who in turn informed the district child welfare committee on the alleged harassment. Upon information, officials from the district child protection office visited the home and inquired with the students.

“At least five of them said that one of the two counsellors was looking at them indecently and asking them questions that made them uncomfortable,” district child protection officer V Ezhilarasi said.

A case was registered at All Women Police Station in Nagapattinam based on the complaint from the superintendant of the children’s home. Sathyaprakash was booked under Section 12 of Pocso Act.

The accused was produced at the Special Court for Pocso Cases and was remanded in Nagapattinam district jail under judicial custody.