Class 12 student produced in juvenile court after blade attack in Vellore, victim in hospital

VELLORE: A Class 12 student from Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Ussur, who attacked his fellow schoolmate on Friday, was produced before the juvenile justice court on Saturday. The victim is currently safe and receiving treatment at a hospital, Ariyoor police said on Saturday.

On Friday, the victim, from the English medium section, had a dispute with another student from the Tamil medium section. In a fit of rage, the latter attacked the victim with a blade due to which he sustained severe cuts to his head, back, and chest. Following the fight, the injured boy's relatives rushed him to Ussur Primary Health Centre for first aid before transferring him to Vellore Government College and Hospital in Adukkamparai.

School authorities mentioned that the injured student had previously taunted the attacker’s brother, which led to the argument. They said that if they had been aware of the escalating conflict, they would have intervened. Measures will be implemented to prevent such incidents in the future, the authorities said. Ariyoor police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway