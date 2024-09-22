Madurai Kamaraj University PG graduates yet to receive mark sheet, provisional certs

MADURAI: Post-graduate students, who completed their course at colleges affiliated to the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), have been facing challenges in receiving consolidated mark statements and provisional certificates.

Sources said, there are a total of 117 colleges under MKU, of which 86 are non-autonomous colleges. Final semester examination for PG courses were held in July, and results were published in mid-August. However, students have not received their consolidated mark sheets and provisional certificates, leaving them to face difficulties in joining jobs, which they got through campus interviews.

Speaking to TNIE, S Meenakshi who passed MCA from a MKU-affiliated college, said, "Though results were announced on August 16, students have not received consolidated mark sheets and provisional certificates for months." Meanwhile, she has been placed in TCS, Chennai. The company has asked her to join for duty by the end of August with original certificates. However, following the delay in obtaining certificates, she was asked to join from October after producing original certificates, she said.

Another student M Saravanan said he completed his MA English course from an affiliated non-autonomous college under MKU. He got a job at a private CBSE school in July. Due to the delay, the concerned school authorities appointed another person for the vacancy. "I have been unemployed for the past one month. I can search for jobs only after receiving certificates," he added.

Responding to the issue, MKU Controller of Examinations (in-charge) T Dharmaraj, said, "The consolidated mark sheets and provisional certificates have been printed and kept in MKU premises. We have asked affiliated non-autonomous colleges to collect the certificates. Students who completed their PG courses will get their consolidated mark sheets and provisional certificates in the coming week."