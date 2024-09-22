Private firm’s bus rams bike killing 2 in TN, driver held; company’s 10 other buses vandalised

KRISHNAGIRI: Two men from Bodichipalli were killed after the bus of a private company hit their motorcycle near Kelamangalam on Friday night. Later that night, villagers from Bodichipalli, and Kelamangalam allegedly vandalised 10 buses of the company. Based on the complaint of Kala (31) — spouse of N Kumar, one of the victims — the police arrested bus driver S Seenivasan (33) on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as N Kumar alias Sivakumar (42) and N Ganesh (53). The incident took place at 9.30 pm, when Kumar attempted to cross the Hosur-Vanniyapuram road near Kelamangalam Junction, his motorcycle collided with the bus of a private company. Sources said Kumar, who was riding pillion, died on the spot; Ganesh received first aid at a nearby PHC and was shifted to a Hosur private hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, several villagers thronged the accident spot and allegedly vandalised 10 vehicles. They demanded compensation and jobs for the kin of the deceased. Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai, ADSP (headquarters) Shankar and Hosur sub-collector R A Priyanga visited the spot and pacified the villagers.