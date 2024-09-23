CM Stalin to meet PM Modi on September 27 regarding fund delays to Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on September 27.

The chief minister is expected to submit a memorandum on Tamil Nadu’s demands in various sectors, particularly regarding the delay in the allocation of central funds for Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project and for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme relating to the school education department.

During his visit to the capital, Stalin may also call on the leaders of the Congress and other INDIA bloc members ahead of the DMK’s September 28 Kancheepuram public meeting which the Dravidian major’s alliance partners are set to attend.

On September 14, after returning from his visit to the United States to attract investments, the chief minister told reporters that he would seek an appointment with the prime minister to put forth Tamil Nadu’s demands for releasing funds for key projects.