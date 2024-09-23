ICMR-NIE, DPH to start peer support programme to tackle diabetes, high BP in TN

CHENNAI: To enhance control of hypertension and diabetes, the ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology and the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine have decided to implement a peer support group (PSG) programme at the community level, in line with the efforts of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam.

According to Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam, the ICMR and DPH jointly conducted a community-based survey to document baseline levels and assess the effectiveness of this strategy among 4,206 people with hypertension and diabetes. The survey was conducted in a few blocks of Cuddalore and Villupuram districts covering 40 health sub-centres.

This survey was aimed at understanding the control status of hypertension and diabetes, health-seeking behaviour and associated risk factors. The survey showed that as much as 63.7% of the beneficiaries are women. A total of 56% had their blood pressure under control and 58.3% had their blood sugar under control. Also, 75.1% of the participants received drugs for hypertension and diabetes from the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.

To improve the control rate of hypertension and diabetes among treated patients further community-based interventions, such as patient support groups, to enhance healthy lifestyle practices, compliance to treatment and control is essential. These lifestyle modifications are to be practised by all daily and reinforced through peer groups, the DPH said.

DPH and ICMR-NIE will co-design the training material, conduct of PSG and evaluation of the same in the selected blocks in the districts of Villupuram and Cuddalore. An endline survey will be conducted after 12 months to assess the effectiveness of the PSG programme and evaluate control rates, the DPH said.