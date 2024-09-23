Misinformation won’t hinder India’s progress: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

PUDUCHERRY: India is on the right track towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and institutional capacity building will play a key role in that, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday. Speaking at the seventh edition of the Pondy Lit Fest organised by the Aurobindo Society, Sitharaman said,

“The union government has been able to bring about various development projects in the country. Despite this, some people are making baseless allegations of scams. The fake information spread on social media will not affect India’s progress.”

The minister said the Centre had left no stone unturned towards enhancing self-sufficiency in defence capabilities. “We will also need to look after our banks, overall infrastructure, the health of the companies in the market and prioritising the digitisation of the Indian economy.

So if you are looking at what the future entails for India and how we are going to reach the destination of Viksit Bharat 2047, we are on the right track. We have prioritised our national security,” Sitharaman said.

She remarked, “Some believe middle-class people are being affected by taxes, but that is not the case. The overall economy is becoming stronger due to digital economic policies.” (With PTI inputs)