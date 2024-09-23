Young man's sacred thread cut, thrown away by gang in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: While a youth claimed that four unidentified persons cut off his sacred thread early on Saturday morning, the city police, after inquiring into the complaint, clarified on Monday that no such incident took place.

S Akilesh's father, M Sundar (58), filed a complaint with the Perumalpuram police, alleging that four unidentified individuals on a two-wheeler had cut off his son's sacred thread while he was heading towards Asthik Samaj.

BJP Vice-President Narayanan Thirupathy condemned the incident on his 'X' handle and called for action. Slamming the DMK government, he asked whether "this is the Dravidian model of governance?"

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State L Murugan visited Akilesh's house in Tirunelveli on Monday to console him and his family.

The city police issued a statement clarifying that their inquiry with local residents and examination of CCTV footage from the area revealed no evidence of individuals on a two-wheeler snatching Akilesh's sacred thread.

"The police issued a CSR based on Sundar's complaint, and the inquiry officer reviewed CCTV footage from the scene and nearby areas," the statement added.