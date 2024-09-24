CM Stalin opens two mini TIDEL parks worth Rs 60 crore in Thanjavur, Salem districts

THANJAVUR/CHENNAI: CHIEF Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated two mini-TIDEL parks at Pillayarpatti in Thanjavur district and in Omalur taluk of Salem district virtually from Chennai. While the mini-TIDEL park in Thanjavur district was constructed at a cost of Rs 30.50 crore and is spread over 55,000 square feet, the one in Salem was constructed at a cost of around Rs 29.50 crore.

The Thanjavur park located near the new bus stand has four floors. It will provide direct employment to more than 500 software engineers and indirect employment to 600 others, Collector B Priyanka Pankajam said.

On the day of inauguration, three companies, including Startup TN, were allotted space, covering 30% of the available area. Three more companies have shown interest, officials said. Stalin also inaugurated a food testing laboratory, direct procurement centres, paddy storage warehouses for the food department, and office buildings for the cooperative department.

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, under the food department, developed the Kalaignar Centenary Food Testing Lab in Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 4.56 crore. Warehouses for paddy storage were built in Tiruchy, Dindigul and Vellore, along with facilities for 58 DPCs totalling Rs 57.95 crore.

Additionally, an office building complex for the Tamil Nadu Consumer Cooperative Federation was inaugurated in Saligramam at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore, while other cooperative department buildings were constructed for a total of Rs 7 crore.

The chief minister also distributed appointment orders to 110 persons to be employed at the TNCSC, said the statement.