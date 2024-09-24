DVAC books former AIADMK minister N Subramanian, daughter for accepting bribe

SALEM: DVAC registered a case against former AIADMK minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare department N Subramanian and his daughter for allegedly collecting Rs 41 lakh from a businessman under the pretext of getting him a government job.

According to sources, K Munusamy of Salem, in 2023 complained with Salem City Crime Branch saying he had been cheated by Subramanian. “In 2013, I got introduced to Subramanian. He said he would get me a contract to supply mats to Adi Dravidar hostels across TN.”

“In 2015, he said his department is going to recruit 80 cooks, out of which 20 would be in Salem district. He said there is no interview for the post and he will give the job to those who pay Rs 3 lakh each. Believing his words, my relatives and I gave Rs 65 lakh at the end of 2015. He took the money from us and gave it to his daughter Lavanya, but did not get jobs,” Munusamy added.

“So we asked him to return the money. Subsequently, they returned `23.5 lakh in instalments. In March 2018, we went to his hometown to ask for money. But the minister and his associates attacked and threatened me,” he added. The CCB police registered a case. But, the police referred DVAC to investigate.