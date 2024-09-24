Edappapdi K Palaniswami joins issue with Stalin over investment MoUs

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappapdi K Palaniswami on Monday took exception to the statement of Chief Minister MK Stalin that only 10% of the MoUs signed during the foreign visits of Palaniswami during his tenure as CM was realised.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said during the four foreign visits of Stalin, investments for about Rs 18,000 crore alone has been attracted and most were expansion of existing units in Tamil Nadu. These MoUs signed could have been signed during the Global Investors Meet held in January this year.

“Of the MoUs signed during the GIM-I in 2020, 72% of the projects and 27% of the projects signed during GIM-II were realised. Besides, 41% of the projects for which MoUs were signed during my visits to foreign countries were realised. Rulers will change once in five years.

But the ruling class will remain the same. N Muruganandam, the present chief secretary, was the then industries secretary and the present industries secretary Arun Roy was the then special secretary to industries. If Stalin has any doubts about the above data, he could ask these officials,” Palaniswami said.

The AIADMK leader said the CM is refusing to release a white paper on the investments obtained during his foreign visits, the number of people who have got jobs, etc.