Madras High Court directs authorities to remove arches causing traffic snarls in Madurai city

MADURAI: Taking note of the fact that two arches in Mattuthavani and KK Nagar in Madurai city are hindering the flow of traffic, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the state government to remove both arches within six months.

A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and Sunder Mohan was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by S Jainab Beevi of Madurai, who stated that the Nakkeerar Thorna Vayil arch outside the MGR bus stand in Mattuthavani leads to traffic congestion as the road has become narrow. Though the petition was filed with regards to this arch, the court during the previous hearing sought a response from the authorities about the Thanthai Periyar Nootrandu Ninaivu Nozhaivu Vayil arch in KK Nagar as it was also causing traffic congestion.

During the previous hearing, the court sought a response from the Madurai corporation since the arch hinders traffic flow on the Madurai-Melur road and the road leading to KK Nagar, some of the busiest stretches in the city.

The court said that the corporation stated that it had sought permission from the state to remove the arches. The court does not propose to wait till the government examines the issue. The city had not grown to this magnitude when the arches were constructed and traffic was minimal. However, the areas were developed after shifting the bus stand to Mattuthavani and after the establishment of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the court observed.

Therefore, the judges directed the state government to remove both the arches — Nakkeerar Thorna Vayil in Mattuthavani and Thanthai Periyar Nootrandu Ninaivu Nozhaivu Vayil in KK Nagar — within six months. It would be open to the government to construct bigger arches covering the entire stretch of the road if they deem it fit, the court said and disposed of the petition.