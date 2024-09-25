‘Amended motor vehicle rules not implemented in TN due to software issues’

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) has written to Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar urging him to sort out issues in the transport department portal because of which the 26th Amendment of Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) 2022 has not been implemented in Tamil Nadu.

The amended CMVR came into effect across the country on April 1, 2023. It allows RTOs to issue authorization certificates (Form 29B) to dealers to buy and sell used vehicles. The registered owner of a motor vehicle shall intimate the registering authority details such as delivery of the vehicle to the dealer through Form 29C, which is signed by the owner and the dealer. The dealer should submit the form electronically on the portal.

This would relieve the seller from all future responsibilities in respect to the vehicle. This will also help investigation agencies in tracing ownership of vehicle in case it is used for terrorist activities.

In his letter, K Kathirmathiyon, Secretary of CCC mentioned, ”Only a handful of dealers have got authorisation from RTOs to buy and sell used vehicles. Even after 18 months of CMVR amendment, Tamil Nadu has not implemented the amended CMVR as the registration software is not fully functional. Hence, we urge you to make suitable provisions in the software so that the authorized dealers could sell the vehicles directly. If the problems are solved and the amendment is implemented, it would greatly benefit sellers of the used vehicles as well as public.

He told TNIE that the forum had raised the issue with to the former transport commissioner Shanmugasundaram in April and he issued an order to all RTOs to implement the amendment. “Subsequently, some software problems were noticed and some issues were solved, but not fully. Even now dealers are bypassing the registration system.” Efforts to contact the present transport commissioner Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru went in vain.