Central scheme money wrongly credited, says Perambalur man, petitions collector

PERAMBALUR: Mentioning that money under various Union government schemes was being wrongly credited to his late grandfather’s bank account over the past two years, a 33-year-old man of Kottarai in the district recently submitted a petition with the collectorate seeking the amount deposited to be handed over to the actual beneficiary.

In his petition that he submitted on Monday, A Selvarasu (33) said his grandfather R Govindasamy (68) passed away in March 2018. Since 2022, however, the annual support income of Rs 6,000 under the Union government’s PM Kisan scheme and worker wages under MGNREGS were being credited to a bank account his grandfather held.

We were unaware of it until another resident of the village by the same name met me and said that the support money due to him was being credited to my grandfather’s account instead, Selvarasu added. Following the fellow villager’s complaint, Selvarasu visited the public bank to learn his grandfather’s account had Rs 48,000 in it.

Not knowing whom to hand over the money to, Selvarasu said he submitted the petition with the collectorate. Selvarasu told TNIE, "My grandfather did not benefit from any government schemes until his death. We do not know who now owns the money in his bank account. We also cannot ascertain who it belongs to.

Hence I approached the district administration intending to hand over the amount to the right beneficiary." When contacted, a senior official from the rural development department said, “Investigations revealed that the bank wrongly linked the Aadhaar number of R Govindasamy from the same village with the account of the deceased.

As Govindasamy is a disabled person, he was not aware of the money credited to his bank account and only recently came to know about the issue. We will recover the money on Wednesday and hand it over to the right beneficiary."