Congress plans mega meet with allies against ‘fascist BJP’

TIRUCHY: Mentioning the INDIA bloc remaining strong as a fortress, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday said plans are on by the Congress to host a mega conference with the participation of alliance parties to reassert “our strength against fascist forces like the BJP.”

Interacting with the media at the Tiruchy international airport, the Congress leader also addressed VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna’s “concerns” by commenting that the alliance party’s general secretary has already provided clarification on the matter.

On speculations of Udhayanidhi Stalin being elevated to the post of deputy chief minister, Selvaperunthagai remarked that the youth welfare and sports development minister possesses all necessary qualifications to serve as one. “He is more capable and enjoys the support of all MLAs in the party. He is serving well as a minister; what else does one need?” he added.

Revealing plans of a mega conference by the party, the TNCC president said it would be held with the participation of “all our alliance partners”, including DMK president and CM MK Stalin.