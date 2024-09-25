Couple kills six-year-old in Tamil Nadu, ends lives

TIRUPPUR: A couple, that had incurred losses after a friend failed to repay his dues, died by suicide allegedly after killing their six-year-old daughter in Tiruppur. The deceased were identified as Nagasuresh, (41), his wife Vijayalakshmi, (42), and Mutheeshwari, (6), of Anaikadu on Uthukuli road.

Police said Nagasuresh and Vijayalakshmi were married for 13 years. Nagasuresh was running a tea shop in the area. On Tuesday morning, neighbours felt a foul odour emanating from their house and informed Tiruppur North Police. Police broke open the door and found the three dead. The bodies were sent to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

“Nagasuresh’s friend Suriyamurthi had borrowed several lakhs of rupees a few years back. Suriyamurthi died by suicide two weeks ago allegedly unable to repay his dues. After that, Nagasuresh asked Suriyamurthi’s family about the money but they did not respond. Due to this Nagasuresh and Vijayalakshmi were under severe stress. The couple mentioned about this in a letter,” a police officer said.

“Their bodies were in a decomposed state. Neighbours claim to have seen them four days ago. Details will be revealed in the post-mortem report,” the officer added.

(Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104 or 044-24640050)