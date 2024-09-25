‘India needs to focus on bridging rural-urban economic divide’

CHENNAI: It is the need of the hour that the country should focus on bridging the growing urban-rural economic divide, said noted nuclear physicist and former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India Anil Kakodkar. He was delivering an address during the 166th convocation ceremony of the University of Madras held on Tuesday.

Anil said despite the country being on track to become the third-largest economy by this decade, the per capita income of the average Indian ranks between 135-140, globally.

To achieve the dream of a developed India where the standard of living of an average Indian is on a par with those in the developed countries, he said, the per capita income needs to increase roughly sevenfold. He highlighted that higher educational institutions play a key role in resolving the economic divide. He said the spirit of self-reliance helped India become a responsible country with advanced nuclear technology for all-round development despite restrictions.

Higher education secretary Pradeep Yadav presented the varsity’s annual report. Governor RN Ravi felicitated the graduands. As many as 1,07,821 students received their degrees in the ceremony. Minister K Ponmudy and registrar S Elumalai were present.