Minister S Muthusamy: Survey under way to close down more Tasmac outlets

ERODE: A survey is being conducted across the state to reduce the number of Tasmac liquor outlets in the second phase, Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Erode, Muthusamy said, “As far as prohibition is concerned, DMK has no alternative principle. But there are practical difficulties in implementing it in one day. So we are implementing prohibition gradually.

We have already closed 500 Tasmac outlets. The chief minister intends to reduce outlets gradually. A survey is being conducted to reduce the number of TASMAC outlets in the second phase. We have also prepared a list for the preliminary stage.”

He added, “At the same time, if the central government enforces prohibition, Tamil Nadu is also ready to follow it.

Muthusamy, who is also the minister for housing, added, “In Tamil Nadu, 5,000 flats and individual houses built by the TNUHDB during the AIADMK regime remained unsold. Due to our efforts by forming a special committee for this purpose, around 1,500 houses have been sold.”